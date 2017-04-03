Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion

Kansas won't be extending its health coverage to thousands of poor adults under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law after Democrats and moderate Republicans failed Monday to override conservative GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of an expansion bill. The state House voted 81-44 to override Brownback's veto of the measure, which would have expanded the state's Medicaid program to cover as many as 180,000 additional adults.

