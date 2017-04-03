Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion
Kansas won't be extending its health coverage to thousands of poor adults under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law after Democrats and moderate Republicans failed Monday to override conservative GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of an expansion bill. The state House voted 81-44 to override Brownback's veto of the measure, which would have expanded the state's Medicaid program to cover as many as 180,000 additional adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|42 min
|FormerParatrooper
|58
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|25
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|1 hr
|Cheerup
|6
|FBI Investigates Alleged Hate Crime (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Californian
|24
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|26
|Supreme Court hands President Obama a major vic... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|blockhead deserters
|3,709
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|6 hr
|There Phartt
|37
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC