Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police
" Baltimore's mayor and police chief worked closely with Justice Department investigators to scrutinize the city's police force and embraced a plan they crafted to overhaul the troubled department. So they were surprised by the Justice Department's sudden request Monday for more time to see how the proposed changes might conflict with the aggressive crime-fighting approach new Attorney General Jeff Sessions favors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House officials offer change to health ca...
|16 min
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias
|49 min
|Rainbow Kid News
|2
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|1 hr
|nanoanomaly
|28
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|9 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|BloggerQueen
|5
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|10 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|9
|Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate
|10 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC