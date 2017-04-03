Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreemen...

Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police

12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Baltimore's mayor and police chief worked closely with Justice Department investigators to scrutinize the city's police force and embraced a plan they crafted to overhaul the troubled department. So they were surprised by the Justice Department's sudden request Monday for more time to see how the proposed changes might conflict with the aggressive crime-fighting approach new Attorney General Jeff Sessions favors.

