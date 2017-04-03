Judge who stole cocaine from evidence...

Judge who stole cocaine from evidence challenges disbarment

CORRECTS YEAR OF PHOTO TO 2015, NOT 2018 - In a March 20, 2015 photo, Common Pleas Judge Paul Pozonsky, center, exits the courtroom with his defense attorney Robert Del Greco, right, and associate Mar... PITTSBURGH - A former judge convicted of stealing cocaine from evidence in the county drug court he founded has asked the state's Supreme Court to consider allowing his law license to remain suspended instead of permanently disbarring him. Former Washington County Judge Paul Pozonsky's license has been temporarily suspended since August 2015, a month after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days to nearly two years in jail.

