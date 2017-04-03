There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 in 11 days. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Arkansas is preparing to execute seven death row inmates in 11 days because it wants to carry out the sentences before its supply of an execution drug expires May 1. Judge Kristine Baker, who was appointed to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas by President Barack Obama, will consider the legality of Arkansas' aggressive plan this week. Since joining the court in 2012, she has made key rulings on abortion and gay marriage, but she hasn't handled a death penalty case of this magnitude.

