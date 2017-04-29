Judge: Bail system unfair to poor offenders
A judge rebuked Houston-area authorities for imposing a bail system that's unfair to people arrested for lesser offenses who are detained for long periods because they're unable to pay for their release. The ruling Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal was part of a lawsuit from a single mother who was held for two days on a charge of driving without a license because she couldn't afford the $2,500 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|49 min
|It figures
|24
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|1 hr
|Sherrif fife
|4
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe...
|4 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|8
|State College business owner sentenced on bath ... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|Meatball
|3
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|6 hr
|Butthurt Keith Moore
|32
|U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim...
|8 hr
|spud
|18
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC