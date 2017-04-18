Jeremy Vine road rage attacker jailed after losing conviction appeal
Shanique Syrena Pearson told the journalist she would knock him out and screamed at him during the road rage incident in west London last summer. The confrontation was captured on his helmet camera and has been viewed online millions of times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|3 hr
|yankee doodle
|29
|Pass the ACHE Act and stop destroying Appalachia (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Keokee
|3
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|4 hr
|Ethel Mermans Hat
|5
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|4 hr
|spud
|104
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|4 hr
|youlanda
|2
|Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City...
|5 hr
|hohoho
|1
|Police seize hundreds of thousands in cash, fir... (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|lucifer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC