It's plausible Trump incited violence, federal judge rules in OK'ing lawsuit
Three protesters may move ahead with their lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign and two Trump supporters, one of them a white nationalist, who attacked them at a Kentucky rally last year. While US District Judge David Hale ruled out the notion that the attackers were Trump's agents, he said it's plausible the would-be president incited a riot.
