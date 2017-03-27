It's plausible Trump incited violence...

It's plausible Trump incited violence, federal judge rules in OK'ing lawsuit

Three protesters may move ahead with their lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign and two Trump supporters, one of them a white nationalist, who attacked them at a Kentucky rally last year. While US District Judge David Hale ruled out the notion that the attackers were Trump's agents, he said it's plausible the would-be president incited a riot.

