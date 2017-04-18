Iowa lawmakers OK 20-week abortion ba...

Iowa lawmakers OK 20-week abortion ban, 3-day wait period

Iowa legislators sent Gov. Terry Branstad a measure Tuesday that would ban most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy and impose a 72-hour waiting period on women seeking the procedure, a move highlighting the state's conservative shift since the November election. The Republican-majority state Senate voted 30-20 along party lines for the legislation, after the GOP-led House approved it earlier this month.

