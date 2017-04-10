Interior Secretary: No harassment all...

Interior Secretary: No harassment allowed at National Parks

14 hrs ago

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is personally encouraging employees of the National Park Service to report any workplace harassment they experience or witness. Zinke on Friday rounded out his visit to California's cherished parks at Kings Canyon and Yosemite, where the superintendent last year retired amid criticism he created a hostile workplace.

