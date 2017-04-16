Insider Q&A: Public health system CEO...

Insider Q&A: Public health system CEO sweats out ACA debate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Cook County Health & Hospitals System, which handles more than 1 million patient visits in the Chicago area every year, has seen a significant financial boost from the Affordable Care Act. The federal law - whose future is up in the air - expanded the Medicaid program for the poor, giving most of the system's patients coverage for the first time in its 180-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) 2 hr C Kersey 3
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 4 hr Yeti 34
News Assault charges piling up 4 hr Cops Luv Kids 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 7 hr huntcoyotes 12
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 8 hr Yeti 8
News Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12) 9 hr leemmakeup 7
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 10 hr Reading 62
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC