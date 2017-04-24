Indianapolis man pleads guilty to kil...

Indianapolis man pleads guilty to killing 3 in 4-day span

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News Times

This file photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Johnathan Cruz of Indianapolis. Marion County court records show that Cruz pleaded guilty Friday, April 28, 2017, to killing three people over four days last spring in attacks that authorities say he justified by citing the horror movie, "The Purge."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 33 min swampmudd 100
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 3 hr Shm 31
News Sen. Kamala Harris's claim that an - undocument... 4 hr Quirky 8
News U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim... 4 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 7 hr It figures 20
News Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may ge... 9 hr Lawrence Wolf 47
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges 9 hr joe 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,641,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC