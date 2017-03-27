Immigration minister's husband found not criminally responsible in assault case
The husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister is undergoing a 45-day psychiatric assessment after being declared not criminally responsible for allegedly assaulting, threatening and choking his wife on New Year's Eve. Chris Hansen of the Public Prosecution Service said Friday that Maroun Diab was deemed not criminally responsible after undergoing an earlier psychiatric evaluation.
