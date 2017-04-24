Hostilities heat up between Boughton ...

Hostilities heat up between Boughton and Rowland prosecutor

The opening salvos of a bitter contest for governor that is still 19 months away are being fired by budding rivals, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Rowland prosecutor Chris Mattei. It all started Tuesday when Mattei, the former head of the Financial Fraud and Public Corruption Unit in the U.S. Attorney's office for Connecticut, called on his competitors to sign a pledge refusing contributions from lobbyists.

