Hawaii human services could have save...

Hawaii human services could have saved boy, expert says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Hawaii court-appointed expert filed a report in Hilo Family Court declaring the state Department of Human Services could be held liable for not doing a better job of protecting a child who ended up dead. Peter "Peter Boy" Kema Jr. went missing in 1997 when he was 6 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 50 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 66
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 4 hr Guest 33
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 8 hr robert 7
News California attorney general requests documents ... 23 hr Chilli J 72
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Fri Blue America 10
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Fri CZars_R_US 2
News ACLU, residents criticize new city drug ordinance Fri Ian 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC