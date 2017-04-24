Hacked' WiFi hotspots deliver domestic abuse campaign message to mobiles

A group of domestic abuse campaigners are deploying "hacked" WiFi hotspots to deliver their message to unsuspecting mobile users in a high-tech drive to increase reporting of cases. Signal For Help, a campaign developed by global advertising firm J. Walter Thompson with the help of charity Bede House, has hijacked the routine search for WiFi that plays out countless times a day across the country.

