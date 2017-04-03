Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide predator killing traps
Environmental and animal-welfare groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the use of two predator-killing poisons. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Montana by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups seeks an immediate ban of the poisons where they could harm federally protected species including grizzly bears.
