Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide ...

Groups sue to stop US use of cyanide predator killing traps

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Environmental and animal-welfare groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the use of two predator-killing poisons. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Montana by the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups seeks an immediate ban of the poisons where they could harm federally protected species including grizzly bears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Officer Charged with Manslaughter (Sep '16) 27 min Black Terror 70
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 35 min Mothra 8
News Court: Civil Rights Law covers LGBT workplace bias 3 hr Rainbow Kid News 2
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 3 hr nanoanomaly 28
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... 11 hr jimwildrickjr 3
News Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11) 11 hr BloggerQueen 5
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 12 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 9
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC