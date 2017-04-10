GOP owns health care dilemma now, and voter don't like what they see
Something new is happening in a health care debate dominated for seven years by the twists and turns of Barack Obama's signature law. The focus has shifted to ideas from President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers in Congress, and most people don't like what they see.
#1 16 hrs ago
Things are going well with the healthcare debate. No one said there are easy answers. And we tax-payers understand that, without the need for "Fake News."
#2 16 hrs ago
We taxpayers understand that we need coverage not "access to coverage"
We taxpayers support, by a very large majority, scrapping the PPACA and replacing it with a government funded basic healthcare for all system like every other civilized nation has and even many 3rd world countries have.
We taxpayers are sickened by the "Freedom Caucus" fighting against anything that provides the slightest amount of care to Americans.
We taxpayers don't pay attention to the "fake" news. We get our information from the very credible MSM and CSPAN.
#3 15 hrs ago
Too many "Fake Solutions" in this topix forum. A completely federally funded healthcare program means paid for by "Tax-Payers." Yes, right out of your paycheck. Oh, you have someone else in mind to pay for it" Who? The rich? What legislation do you have in mind? Provide specifics, and don't chirp about the tiny foreign countries providing healthcare. Those folks have to wait 6 months to see a doctor. And 3rd World countries supplement medical help with "Witch Doctors" and Voo Doo practitioners.
#4 14 hrs ago
There is one person on this thread, the one I'm replying to, that has absolutely no idea what they're trying to talk about.
It's impossible to have an intelligent discussion about big, important things with one who has a 3rd grade, Fox fed misunderstanding of things.
