There are on the News Talk Florida story from 21 hrs ago, titled GOP owns health care dilemma now, and voter don't like what they see. In it, News Talk Florida reports that:

Something new is happening in a health care debate dominated for seven years by the twists and turns of Barack Obama's signature law. The focus has shifted to ideas from President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers in Congress, and most people don't like what they see.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Talk Florida.