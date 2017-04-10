Google refutes charges, says there is...

Google refutes charges, says there is no gender pay gap

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The company says it conducts "rigorous analyses" that its pay practices are gender-blind. It says analysts who calculate suggested pay don't have access to employees' gender data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... 3 min Change The Future 2
News Charges dropped against man accused of anti-gay... 7 min Colin Grey 3
News California attorney general requests documents ... 33 min Bryan Fischer s H... 53
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 59 min Seriously 15
News Oregon set to shield marijuana user data from U... 3 hr Mikey 11
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 3 hr CodeTalker 22
News To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks l... 4 hr CodeTalker 21
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC