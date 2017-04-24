Gangland executions were ordered from...

Gangland executions were ordered from jail to silence this couple. Now, a reckoning.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A former government prosecutor says the gang murders of Doug and Debbie London showed an unprecedented level of "contempt" in Charlotte for the rule of law. On Tuesday, the two Charlotte gang members who planned and carried out the Oct. 23, 2014 killings will be sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 5 min BB Board 1
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 15 min swampmudd 74
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 29 min kauna 17
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 1 hr Julios lottery ti... 25
News Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra... 5 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 16
News Poorest preschoolers most vulnerable to fatal c... 11 hr Spotted Girl 1
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 14 hr Ashley 12
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC