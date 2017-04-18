Former EMT accused of refusing to help baby who wasn't breathing
DETROIT A former Detroit Fire Department EMT faces a willful neglect of duty charge after the 2015 death of an 8-month-old girl. Ann Marie Thomas was fired as an EMT after the fire department said she refused to help the premature baby, who wasn't breathing.
