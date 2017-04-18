Flint mayor says water switch 'too risky' after lead crisis
Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright listens to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver during a press conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at City Hall in downtown Flint, Mich., where Weaver officially recommen... . Mark Durno, supervisory engineer and Flint on-scene coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, listens on as media ask questions during a press conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at City H... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|3 hr
|yankee doodle
|29
|Pass the ACHE Act and stop destroying Appalachia (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Keokee
|3
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|4 hr
|Ethel Mermans Hat
|5
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|4 hr
|spud
|104
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|4 hr
|youlanda
|2
|Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City...
|5 hr
|hohoho
|1
|Police seize hundreds of thousands in cash, fir... (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|lucifer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC