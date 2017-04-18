Fleeing with student, teacher took gu...

Fleeing with student, teacher took guns, cash and wife's car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

An attorney for the family of an abducted Tennessee girl who was found in California says the family is "elated" that she is unharmed, and will now focusing on getting her counseling to cope. COLUMBIA, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Kamala Harris has her first town hall, and... 1 hr not all good 1
News NYC officials fire back at Trump administration... 2 hr Wildchild 1
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 3 hr Retribution 8
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 7 hr Geeze 5
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 82
News Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva 9 hr Phantom 3
News California attorney general requests documents ... 10 hr Trump your President 84
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC