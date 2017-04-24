First 100 Days: What Trump has done to Obamacare
President Trump may not have accomplished his top priority of repealing Obamacare in his first 100 days, but he has certainly left his mark on the health reform law. The Trump administration is not waiting around for Republicans in Congress, who continue to battle internally over legislation to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|3 hr
|witches brew
|22
|Ganim to explore gubernatorial bid
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Wait for calorie count on burgers, pizza may ge...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|48
|EPA chief to skip Republican gala after ethics ...
|4 hr
|joe
|4
|Jenelle Evans: Accused of Animal Abuse AGAIN
|8 hr
|jaspenel
|1
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|8 hr
|Guest
|31
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC