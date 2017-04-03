Fire chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt when boile...

Fire chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt when boiler explodes in St. Louis

13 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

An explosion launched a van-sized boiler through the roof a St. Louis box company and slammed much of it down onto a laundry business across the street on Monday, killing three people and injuring four others, authorities said. One person died in the blast about 8 a.m. at the Loy-Lange Box Co.

