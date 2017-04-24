Female genital mutilation procedure '...

Female genital mutilation procedure 'hurted a lot,' child says

A 7-year-old girl who underwent a painful genital mutilation procedure told federal investigators that after a doctor completed the process, she was rewarded with a piece of cake for "doing good." Court documents obtained by CNN contain that account, along with other details in the cases of three medical professionals now facing charges in the first federal female genital mutilation case in the United States.

