Female genital mutilation procedure 'hurted a lot,' child says
A 7-year-old girl who underwent a painful genital mutilation procedure told federal investigators that after a doctor completed the process, she was rewarded with a piece of cake for "doing good." Court documents obtained by CNN contain that account, along with other details in the cases of three medical professionals now facing charges in the first federal female genital mutilation case in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra...
|3 hr
|bottlecap
|28
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|3 hr
|swampmudd
|86
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|8 hr
|Bad Boy
|13
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|9 hr
|tina anne
|87
|Callaway teen accused of rape (May '09)
|9 hr
|Wilbur
|17
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC