Federal judge ordered to rehab for al...

Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Charlie

Reading, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
At least this judge didn't get caught using a peenis pump while quart was in session, like some other judge that made the news several yrs ago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 10 hr Blue America 14
News Elk River pastor charged (Jan '11) 12 hr The Ol Wagonmaster 1,605
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) 13 hr Stomach Cancer 121
News Another ObamaCare challenge heads to the Suprem... (Oct '15) 13 hr Stomach Cancer 35
News California attorney general requests documents ... 14 hr VP Mullah Elect P... 66
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... Wed Joni Schuyler 3
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Wed ardith 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC