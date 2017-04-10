Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
At least this judge didn't get caught using a peenis pump while quart was in session, like some other judge that made the news several yrs ago.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|10 hr
|Blue America
|14
|Elk River pastor charged (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|1,605
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Another ObamaCare challenge heads to the Suprem... (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|35
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|14 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|66
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|Wed
|Joni Schuyler
|3
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Wed
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC