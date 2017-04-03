FDA pick faces questioning on ties to industry he'd regulate
President Donald Trump's nominee to head the powerful Food and Drug Administration is set to appear before a Senate committee to answer questions about his extensive financial ties to medical companies he could wind up regulating. Dr. Scott Gottlieb is a physician-turned-health consultant who has criticized what he calls unnecessary FDA regulations.
