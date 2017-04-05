FDA approves more drugs, and faster, ...

FDA approves more drugs, and faster, than Europe, study says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Contrary to some political claims, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved more drugs, and two to three months faster on average, than European regulators did in recent years, new research shows. "It's an urban myth" that the FDA is slower than other countries to clear promising treatments for patients, said the agency's longtime cancer drugs chief, Dr. Richard Pazdur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 8 min ILLEGAL A-HOLE 71
News White House officials offer change to health ca... 31 min kuda 18
News Veteran Ogdensburg police lieutenant charged wi... (Jul '16) 1 hr scared 5
News rainbow flag 1 hr Imprtnrd 27
News Police: Ohio Man Threatened Officer, Magistrate 4 hr d pants 3
News State wants to unseal evidence in murder case; ... (May '14) 4 hr Meatwad 147
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 7 hr gimme a break 8
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC