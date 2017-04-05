FDA approves more drugs, and faster, than Europe, study says
Contrary to some political claims, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved more drugs, and two to three months faster on average, than European regulators did in recent years, new research shows. "It's an urban myth" that the FDA is slower than other countries to clear promising treatments for patients, said the agency's longtime cancer drugs chief, Dr. Richard Pazdur.
