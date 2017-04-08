FBI arrests pastor, another man on child sex charges
Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent's criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14. A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|10 min
|Truth
|21
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|59 min
|Details at Eleven
|97
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|3 hr
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|6 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|12
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|13 hr
|Enforcer
|23
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|15 hr
|berrytea333
|2
|Murder trial starts (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Butterfly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC