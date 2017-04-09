FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man on child sex charges
Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent's criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14. A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|34 min
|Fcvk tRump
|22
|Sayre prison riot yields 2,700-page report; cha... (May '12)
|1 hr
|makeupinlockup
|6
|Nebraska court slams policy that banned gay fos...
|5 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|29
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|7 hr
|Retribution
|32
|To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks l...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|12 hr
|Haaaa
|3
|Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10)
|12 hr
|Markey fife
|24
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC