Father of slain Marksville 6 y.o. arrested

14 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Christopher Few, 27, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Few's home around 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, after receiving reports of domestic abuse.

