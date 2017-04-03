Father of slain Marksville 6 y.o. arrested
Christopher Few, 27, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Few's home around 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, after receiving reports of domestic abuse.
