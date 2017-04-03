Ex-federal prosecutor laughs off firing at Trump's expense
Fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara took plenty of shots - some funny, some purposely not - at Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday as he made his first public speech since being forced from his job last month. The former prosecutor for the Southern District of New York drew laughter when he told a packed house at The Cooper Union college that he insisted on being fired when top federal prosecutors appointed by other presidents were asked to resign because he "thought that's what Donald Trump was good at."
