EPA: US Steel leaks chemical into Lak...

EPA: US Steel leaks chemical into Lake Michigan tributary

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Federal authorities say a potentially carcinogenic chemical has spilled from a U.S. Steel facility in Indiana into a tributary of Lake Michigan. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the company reported Tuesday that it leaked an unknown amount of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium into Burns Waterway in Portage, Indiana, within 100 yards of the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... 29 min ardith 1
News Catching Up with Bates Motel: The Body 3 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 3 hr Haaaa 26
News Sanders talks coal, health care at Welch town hall 7 hr Middle Class Amer... 6
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 8 hr KCinNYC 31
News California attorney general requests documents ... 8 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 55
News DOJ orders increased criminal immigration enfor... 9 hr Wildchild 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC