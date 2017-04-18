EPA seeks to derail cleanup of coal power plant pollution

In this Jan. 19, 2012 file photo, smoke rises in this time exposure image from the stacks of the La Cygne Generating Station coal-fired power plant in La Cygne, Kan. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, asked a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.