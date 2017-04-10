EPA head tells coal miners 'regulator...

EPA head tells coal miners 'regulatory assault is over'

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told dozens of Pennsylvania coal miners Thursday that the "regulatory assault" on their industry is over, and that the environment can be protected without hurting business. "We're going to do it the American way, grow jobs and show the rest of the world how it's done," Pruitt said before going on a mine tour about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

