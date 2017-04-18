EPA chief makes first Superfund site ...

EPA chief makes first Superfund site visit with Indiana stop

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency toured an Indiana public-housing complex on Wednesday where roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated because of lead contamination, his first visit to a Superfund site that some environmental advocates called a major leadership test. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young, and East Chicago's mayor for closed-door meetings in an industrial corridor of Indiana roughly 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lansford constable arrested for... 13 min Mommy Dearest 2
News Report: ICE deportations hindered by internal d... 32 min tomin cali 1
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 1 hr yankee doodle 33
News 3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10) 1 hr Truth 36
News Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not... 2 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 12
News St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime... 3 hr THATSME 1
News California attorney general requests documents ... 6 hr tina anne 79
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC