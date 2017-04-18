EPA chief makes first Superfund site visit with Indiana stop

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency toured an Indiana public-housing complex on Wednesday where roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated because of lead contamination, his first visit to a Superfund site that some environmental advocates called a major leadership test. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young, and East Chicago's mayor for closed-door meetings in an industrial corridor of Indiana roughly 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

