EPA chief makes first Superfund site visit with Indiana stop
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency toured an Indiana public-housing complex on Wednesday where roughly 1,000 people were ordered evacuated because of lead contamination, his first visit to a Superfund site that some environmental advocates called a major leadership test. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Indiana leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young, and East Chicago's mayor for closed-door meetings in an industrial corridor of Indiana roughly 25 miles from downtown Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lansford constable arrested for...
|13 min
|Mommy Dearest
|2
|Report: ICE deportations hindered by internal d...
|32 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|1 hr
|yankee doodle
|33
|3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Truth
|36
|Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not...
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|12
|St. Tammany convicts 79 percent of felony crime...
|3 hr
|THATSME
|1
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|6 hr
|tina anne
|79
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC