Domestic violence bill makes it easier to leave abuser

11 hrs ago Read more: WQQL-FM Springfield

The measure would allow victims to separate from their abuser's cell phone plan, while keeping the same phone number. Senator Steve Statelman of Rockford says this is an important step to get out of an abusive situation.

