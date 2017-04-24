Denver moves to reduce jail sentences to avoid deportations

Denver is moving to reduce the sentences of most municipal offenses to less than a year in jail to help immigrants keep off the radar of immigration officials and avoid deportation. Under a proposal by Mayor Michael Hancock's administration, maximum sentences for offenses including shoplifting, trespassing and the first or second instance of domestic violence would be eased to up to 300 days, but sentences for more serious violations like repeat domestic violence cases and assaults that cause injury or target police could still run for up to a year, The Denver Post reported Friday .

