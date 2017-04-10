Dems: Trump's tax secrecy complicates...

Dems: Trump's tax secrecy complicates legislative overhaul

Read more: The Gazette

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber after the confirmation vote for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 7, 2017. WASHINGTON - The Senate's top Democrat said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns is going to make this year's promised overhaul of the tax code "much harder."

