Democrats object to Trump infrastruct...

Democrats object to Trump infrastructure plan's direction

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Democrats had hoped the one big policy area they could find common ground with President Donald Trump on was infrastructure, but they don't like what they're hearing from administration officials about the transportation portion of the plan that's still in the works. Trump has promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Principal charged with not reporting suspected ... (May '10) 23 min Nikki 21
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 18
News Immunity offered to certain immigrants (Jun '12) 1 hr Nunez the dingleb... 5
News Veteran Ogdensburg police lieutenant charged wi... (Jul '16) 3 hr HAHA 6
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 3 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 80
News rainbow flag 3 hr Hobert 48
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme 5 hr yidfellas 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC