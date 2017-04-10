Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom attack
A 17-year-old girl was convicted Thursday of criminally negligent homicide in a school bathroom attack in Delaware that left a 16-year-old classmate dead. The ruling came in a nonjury trial for three girls charged in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|7 hr
|Blue America
|14
|Elk River pastor charged (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|1,605
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|9 hr
|Charlie
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Another ObamaCare challenge heads to the Suprem... (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Stomach Cancer
|35
|California attorney general requests documents ...
|11 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|66
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|Wed
|Joni Schuyler
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC