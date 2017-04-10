Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal...

Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom attack

A 17-year-old girl was convicted Thursday of criminally negligent homicide in a school bathroom attack in Delaware that left a 16-year-old classmate dead. The ruling came in a nonjury trial for three girls charged in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

