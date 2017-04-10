Death row inmate Rodney Reed loses DN...

Death row inmate Rodney Reed loses DNA appeal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

The state's top criminal appeals court is refusing to allow additional DNA testing of evidence in the lengthy Central Texas death penalty case of Rodney Reed. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals says the request by Reed's attorneys was the latest of a number of legal moves to unreasonably delay his execution for the April 1996 abduction, rape and strangling of 19-year-old Stacy Stites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 6 min nnono 3
News California attorney general requests documents ... 39 min Chilli J 63
News Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash... 12 hr druggie 26
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 13 hr Joni Schuyler 3
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... 14 hr ardith 1
News Catching Up with Bates Motel: The Body 17 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News Sanders talks coal, health care at Welch town hall 21 hr Middle Class Amer... 6
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC