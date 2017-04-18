Deaf man sues lawyer for sign language miscommunication
A former IBM employee who is deaf says a sign language miscommunication with his lawyer caused him to accept a lowball offer in an earlier discrimination lawsuit. The New York Post reports James Wang is suing attorney Andrew Rozynski for settling a workplace discrimination suit for $200,000 when Wang asked to settle for $200 million.
