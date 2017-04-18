Deaf man sues lawyer for sign languag...

Deaf man sues lawyer for sign language miscommunication

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A former IBM employee who is deaf says a sign language miscommunication with his lawyer caused him to accept a lowball offer in an earlier discrimination lawsuit. The New York Post reports James Wang is suing attorney Andrew Rozynski for settling a workplace discrimination suit for $200,000 when Wang asked to settle for $200 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 5 min Retribution 8
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 3 hr Geeze 5
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 82
News Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva 5 hr Phantom 3
News California attorney general requests documents ... 7 hr Trump your President 84
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... 7 hr yolk7569 1
News 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s... 13 hr Robin Hood 15
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC