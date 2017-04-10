Dad charged 38 years after infant's d...

Dad charged 38 years after infant's death pleads not guilty

A Maine man charged with murder nearly 38 years after the death of his baby son has pleaded not guilty. Burton "Ben" Hagar was charged with murder after being indicted last week.

