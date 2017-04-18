Critics urge Toronto cops to axe 'carding,' cite analysis that practice is harmful

In their analysis, University of Toronto professors Anthony Doob and Rosemary Gartner conclude, the detrimental effects of carding outweigh its usefulness as a crime-fighting tool. Toronto's police services board is being urged to implement an outright ban on carding - random police checks of people on the street - in light of a report that concludes the practice does far more harm than good.

