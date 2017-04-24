Critics question top US prosecutor's ...

Critics question top US prosecutor's style after blunt words

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

With two dust-ups in a week, first with a judge in Hawaii and another with leaders of the nation's largest and most powerful police department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sounds to some more like the conservative senator from Alabama he once was rather than the top prosecutor he is today. And some observers say the Republican's blunt style could strain relationships with the very law enforcement officials whose partnerships he contends are vital and risks politicizing criminal justice issues that demand the Justice Department's attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim... 2 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 17
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... 2 hr spytheweb 1
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... 2 hr Pacochuco 1
News The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe... 4 hr Suezanne 3
News Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plea... 4 hr Hatched phartz 1
News What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m... 8 hr witches brew 22
News Ganim to explore gubernatorial bid 8 hr America Gentleman... 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC