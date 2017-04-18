Crime victims: Alabama is wrong to post personal info online
This photograph taken Friday, April 21, 2017, shows crime victim Tiffany Lawson in a park in downtown Birmingham, Ala. Lawson's ex-friend is imprisoned after dousing her with hot grease, but information identifying Lawson and providing contact information is available on the state of Alabama's online court filing system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Dept. warns sanctuary cities in immigra...
|50 min
|FireyFellow44
|6
|News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to...
|1 hr
|Suezanne
|4
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|2 hr
|Bear
|89
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|26
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|5 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Baldwin man Kevin Allocco sentenced in rape ple... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|expatriate
|120
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|8 hr
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC