Crime 37 mins ago 6:18 p.m.2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist

2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist

Two men were sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years in federal prison for their involvement in an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry sentenced Charles Johnson, 36, and Shayne Kier Jones, 30, both of St. Louis.

