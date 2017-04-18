Crime 37 mins ago 6:18 p.m.2 sentenced to prison for St. Louis armored car heist
Two men were sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years in federal prison for their involvement in an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis. U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry sentenced Charles Johnson, 36, and Shayne Kier Jones, 30, both of St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|3 hr
|yankee doodle
|29
|Pass the ACHE Act and stop destroying Appalachia (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|Keokee
|3
|The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit...
|4 hr
|Ethel Mermans Hat
|5
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|4 hr
|spud
|104
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|4 hr
|youlanda
|2
|Chris Wrede appointed judge of Terre Haute City...
|5 hr
|hohoho
|1
|Police seize hundreds of thousands in cash, fir... (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|lucifer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC