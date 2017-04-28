Court agrees to hold off ruling on ca...

Court agrees to hold off ruling on carbon restrictions

Read more: The Republic

At the Trump administration's request, a federal appeals court agreed Friday to postpone a ruling on lawsuits challenging Obama-era restrictions on carbon emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency had asked the court to put a hold on the case shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing officials to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

