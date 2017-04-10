Cook County criminal judge shot to de...

Cook County criminal judge shot to death in Chicago

21 hrs ago

An investigator opens the door of a vehicle outside a home on the South Side of Chicago, Monday morning, April 10, 2017, after Cook County Circuit Court Raymond Myles was shot to death outside his home. Myles was an associate judge in the court's criminal division.

Chicago, IL

